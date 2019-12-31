Home

Spurgeon W. "Spud" Baldwin Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. - Spurgeon "Spud" W. Baldwin, Jr., age 90, died at 5:13 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Spud is survived by his wife of 14 years, Carol Baldwin; four children: Sarah (Adam Byrd) Baldwin, Mark (Ashley) Baldwin, Amanda (Andrew) Farthing, and Jennifer (Jeff) Stone; Carol's two children: Everett (Virginia) Blake III, and Lee (Fred) Gantt; two brothers: Michael (Sharlene) Baldwin, and Mervyn (Janelle) Baldwin; 12 grandchildren: Sam, Axel, Sofia, Madalyn, Avery, Charlie, Whit, Summer, Everette IV, Blake, Alex, and Evan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Baldwin; his wife of 39 years, Patricia Baldwin; a brother, Edward Baldwin; and his parents, Adelaide and Spurgeon W. Baldwin, Sr.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Heath & Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm in Champaign, Ill., with a brief graveside service immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Champaign.
In honor of his late son Christopher, Spud would have loved for memorial donations to be made to at www.lls.org/ways-to-donate.
Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.HeathandVaughn.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019
