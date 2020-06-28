TUSCALOOSA - Dr. Stanford Rosen, ""Stan"", age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
Dr. Rosen was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Jeanette (Levinson) Rosen; and his father-in-law, James Rogers.
Survivors include his wife, Joan (Rogers) Rosen; his three daughters, Priscilla Shuler, Holly Rosen and Angela Justice; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Amy), Peter (Sherry), Frances and Patricia DiMario, Hayden Griess, Jaime and Catherine Justice and Piper Rogers (Kealeb); great-granddaughters, Mia, Sophia, Gabriella and Bella DiMario; and great-grandson, Noah Rosen; sisters, Eileen Westerman (Richard), Sharon Podrid (Alan) and Gail Hyatt (Edward); Edith Riggs and his many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many lifelong friends.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dr. Rosen graduated from Geneva College and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. After graduating from Podiatry school, Dr. Rosen went into private practice in Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Birmingham, Alabama in 1971 after accepting the position of Chief of Podiatry at the UAB School of Medicine. In 1974 Dr. Rosen went into private practice in Vestavia, Alabama and eventually opened offices in Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Columbus, Mississippi, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama where he practiced until his recent passing.
Dr. Rosen was recognized internationally as a pioneer in the field of Podiatry and in the specialty of Minimal Incision Surgery. His contributions to Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will continue to benefit the profession for years to come because of the many students and colleagues that he mentored throughout his distinguished career.
Dr. Rosen was a passionate fisherman. Always seeking adventure he traveled the world with his family and friends. A self-proclaimed chef and food critic, he enjoyed good food as much as he enjoyed everything else in his life. He trained in the culinary arts with chefs in New York and Italy. Dr. Rosen was a longtime supporter of University of Alabama Athletic Scholarship Programs.
A man of great stature, Stan did everything in a grand manner. His love was all inclusive and not just limited to his adoring family. He shared his zest for life, infectious sense of humor, supportive nature and most of all his extreme generosity with all of those fortunate enough to have crossed his path. The world has lost a special man. He was truly one of kind.
Graveside services were held on June 15, 2020, Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville, Florida and were officiated by Rabbi David Kaiman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested consideration of contributions to the Dr. Stanford Rosen Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has been established at Arts n Autism, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. www.artsnautism.org
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 28, 2020.