Stanley Martin "Marty" Clark
NORTHPORT - The family of Stanley Martin "Marty" Clark wishes to announce his passing on June 2, 2020. The family held a private service on June 5, 2020 at Northport First United Methodist Church. The service was conducted by Rev. Mike Spivey, a long-time family friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Stanley Clark.
Marty is survived by his mother, Kathy Vernon Clark; wife, Anita Brown Clark; daughters, Ashley Clark Parker (Cody Parker), Teresa Clark, Mallory Clark and their mother Lisa Clark; sister, Jenni Clark Larsen (Dean Larsen); granddaughter Emma Grace Parker; nieces and nephews.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 21, 2020.
