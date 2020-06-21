NORTHPORT - The family of Stanley Martin "Marty" Clark wishes to announce his passing on June 2, 2020. The family held a private service on June 5, 2020 at Northport First United Methodist Church. The service was conducted by Rev. Mike Spivey, a long-time family friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Stanley Clark.

Marty is survived by his mother, Kathy Vernon Clark; wife, Anita Brown Clark; daughters, Ashley Clark Parker (Cody Parker), Teresa Clark, Mallory Clark and their mother Lisa Clark; sister, Jenni Clark Larsen (Dean Larsen); granddaughter Emma Grace Parker; nieces and nephews.







