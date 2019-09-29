|
COTTONDALE - Stephanie Fondren Edgeworth, age 51, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away September 25, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing.
She was preceded by her parents, Allen Eugene Fondren and Wilma Lee Fondren; and sister, Daphine Diane Montgomery.
She is survived by her two sons, Cody Allen Edgeworth and Matthew Grant Edgeworth; and fiancé, Gary Edward Rhodes.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 29, 2019