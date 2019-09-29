Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Resources
Stephanie Fondren Edgeworth


1968 - 2019
Stephanie Fondren Edgeworth Obituary
COTTONDALE - Stephanie Fondren Edgeworth, age 51, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away September 25, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing.
She was preceded by her parents, Allen Eugene Fondren and Wilma Lee Fondren; and sister, Daphine Diane Montgomery.
She is survived by her two sons, Cody Allen Edgeworth and Matthew Grant Edgeworth; and fiancé, Gary Edward Rhodes.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 29, 2019
