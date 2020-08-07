1/1
Stephen Bradley Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOBILE - Stephen Bradley Baker, age 71, was welcomed by his Heavenly Father on July 30, 2020. Stephen lived on Dog River in Mobile, Alabama with his wife of thirty four years, Cindy Bailey Baker.
Stephen and Cindy were avid travelers particularly enjoying cruises all over the world. Stephen was a lover of music, concerts, Alabama football and the beach, especially Orange Beach, Alabama.
Stephen was raised in Birmingham where he attended Shades Valley High School and graduated from Lyman Ward Military Academy, where he played football. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity. Following college Stephen received his post graduate degree from Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California which lead to his career in commercial photography.
Stephen and Cindy were blessed with an abundance of nieces and nephews, Brad Baker (Sally), Will Baker (Susannah), Mike Baker (Laura), Sally Baker Woods (Patrick), Alex Newell (Caitlin), Parker Newell, Emma Newell, Sam Key and Bailey Key; and many great nieces and nephews that they adored.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Cindy Bailey Baker; his brother, Allen Baker (Patty); and his sister, Katie Baker Lasker (Jim).
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Whittingham Baker; and father, Schuyler Allen Bradley Baker.
Cindy would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Southern Cancer Center in Mobile Alabama. A special heartfelt thank you for the love and care given by his nurse, Sharon Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude's Hospital, Tunnel 2 Towers or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL 35209
2058793401
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridout's Valley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Steve. Cindy I am so sorry for your loss.
Rick Overdorf
Friend
August 6, 2020
Cindy, I am so sorry for your loss. Steve was a super guy and it was my pleasure everytime I got to speak with both of you.
Jim Coxe
Friend
August 5, 2020
Offering my heartfelt condolences in behalf the Baker family during this time of bereavement. May the peace of God comfort you through this most difficult time.
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved