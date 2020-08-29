Steve O. Sample, Sr.Steve O. Sample, Sr. died on August 22, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. He was born on December 19, 1930 in Normal, Ill. After graduating from University High School in Bloomington, Ill., Steve spent three years playing in and writing arrangements professionally. Fifty years later, his high school would honor him with its Distinguished Alumni Award.Steve's father served in the military during WWI, his brother during WWII, and he followed tradition when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951. While stationed at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Ala., he met and married the late Joe Ann McGee, and together they had three children.Steve enrolled in The University of Alabama, earned his bachelor's degree in three years and was immediately offered a teaching position on the music faculty thanks, in large part, to Col. Carleton K. Butler. He served as musical arranger and halftime announcer for the Million Dollar Band from 1955 to 1973. After completing his master's degree in 1962, he attained the rank of Professor. During his 34 year tenure, Steve taught Theory and Composition, 18th Century Counterpoint, Form and Analysis, Orchestration, Arranging, Advanced Arranging and Music Calligraphy. He founded and directed the Jazz Ensembles and also designed the curriculum for the bachelor and master programs in Arranging.Many of his students went on to become professional musicians and teachers; others took the skills and lessons he taught to become doctors, lawyers, and business people with a love for music. He followed their careers with pride and felt fortunate to have been a teacher to them.In 2008, Steve was honored with induction into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Al Jolson Jazz Hall of Fame. Not only musically talented, Steve was an avid woodworker. His love of nature and the outdoors led him to become a dedicated bass fisherman becoming the first president of the West Alabama Bass Fisherman's Association.Steve was predeceased by parents Ygonde and Leon H. Sample; by his sister, Marllene; and by his brother, Leon Jr. Sample. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda Burns Sample of Bellingham, Wash.; and his children, Steve O. Sample, Jr. (Brenda Ferguson Sample) of Alabaster, Ala., daughter, Lee Marllene "Martie" Sample of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and son, Geoffrey Sample (Maria) of Ponte Vedra, Fla.He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joel Byrd (Kasey) of Tuscaloosa, Alexandra and Kevin Sample of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and great-grandchild, Vada Byrd of Tuscaloosa, Ala.