TUSCALOOSA - Steve William Sikich died peacefully July 1, 2019 in his home surrounded by family and close friends after a long battle with kidney disease and a form of Parkinson's Disease called MSA (Multiple Systems Atrophy). His life will be celebrated with a funeral mass in the small chapel at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish (811 5th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401) Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church at approximately 12:15 p.m. for friends including those unable to come to the service. In August (date to be determined) a memorial service will be held in Rock Springs, Wyo. prior to internment of ashes.
Steve was born on December 17, 1934 in Superior, Wyoming to Peter Joseph Sikich, who immigrated from Croatia as a young man, and Helen Cecilia Brozovich Sikich. He grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was the first person in his family to attend college, graduating from the University of Wyoming with Bachelors and Masters degrees in geology. He met Marylyn while she was still in high school and they married November 30, 1957. He and Marylyn (81) had two children - Linmarie Sikich, MD (60) of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Steven Mark Sikich, JD (59) of Lake Charles, La. Steve was also a wonderful father-in-law to Richard E. Cheney of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Ashley Bishop Sikich of Lake Charles, La. and a nurturing grandfather to his four grandchildren: Karen Cheney of Seattle, Wash., Stone and Sage Sikich of Lake Charles, La. and Laura Cheney of Chapel Hill, N.C. He is also survived by his brother's wife, Jean Sikich; Marylyn's brother and sister in-law, Frank Ferlic and Christie DeGrendele; his nieces and nephews: Catherine Ann Tindall, Karen Joe Sikich, Marti Fernandez, Shauna Rood, Ryan and Kyle Ferlic, and Wayne DeGrendele; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and good friends especially Betty Carroll and Greg Scott Gann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brothers, Emil Sikich of Joliet, Ill. and Pete Sikich of Albuquerque, N.M.
Steve traveled widely as a geologist, working in multiple sites in the United States and Canada as well as Liberia and Hungary. He left the mining industry to join the United States Bureau of Mines after he moved to Tuscaloosa. He was also very active in the United States Industrial Geology Association, even after he retired.
Steve and Marylyn lived for many years in Potosi, Mo., where their children were raised, and Cartersville, Ga, before moving to Tuscaloosa in 1990. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hiking, and was an avid reader. He also was a great fan of Alabama football and softball. He was incredibly tough and never gave up. More importantly, Steve accepted people as they were and didn't judge them; instead he valued their strengths and made sure they knew that. He was a model of unconditional love. He will be sorely missed and remembered with great love by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Druid City Regional Hospital, or the MSA Coalition /www.multiplesystematrophy.org. If you wish to send flowers, they may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi University Parish for delivery on Friday or Saturday or to the Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home (www.tuscaloosa memorial.com; 5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404).
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 4 to July 5, 2019