COTTONDALE - Steven Darrell Blizzard, age 45, of Cottondale, Ala., died January 20, 2020 in Cottondale, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Pastor Steve Rimes officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Heritage Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madge Carol Blizzard; and sister, Valerie Renee Blizzard.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Hendrickson-Blizzard of Cottondale, Ala.; daughters, Autumn Rose Blizzard and Stormy Snow Blizzard, both of Cottondale, Ala.; sister, Amy Leeann Blizzard of Cottondale, Ala.; step-brother, Jason W. Bearden and wife Amanda; father and stepmother, Melvin and Fran Blizzard.
Steve was a fun-loving soul who never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends. He would do anything for anyone. He loved the Lord and made it his goal to let everyone know. He will be forever missed.
Pallbearers will be Scott Shurley, Caleb Rimes, Ken Price, Joshua Bearden, Phillip Skelton, and David Pollard.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gospel Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 737, Cottondale, AL 35453.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
