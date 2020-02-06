Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
1935 - 2020
Sue Dennis Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Sue Dennis, age 84, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Sue was born June 1, 1935.
Sue is survived by; daughters, Gwen Stewart (Frank) and Star Bell (Tommy); and son, Teddy Wallace; grandchildren, Tonya, Britton, Jamie, River, Ethan, April, Mary, Glenn and Jessica; and five great- grandchildren.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Dennis.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Sue enjoyed her flowers and gardening. She owned and operated several restaurants and beauty shops; the most notable was Sue's Restaurant. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed time with her family and friends
Serving as pallbearers are John Paul Smith, Justin Asarisi, Randy Griffin, Teddy Poe Jr., Eddie Kimbrell and Ricky Madison.
A special thank you to Comfort Care Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetBrown-Funeral.com for the Dennis family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 6, 2020
