|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Sue McRae Darden Givhan, age 87, passed away peacefully at Aspire on Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Jackson "Mac" McRae and Ercel Holland McRae; and brother, Harry Jackson "Jackie" McRae; and her husband of 45 years, Samson Harris "Sam" Darden, MD.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Ercel Darden, Leslie Darden Gosnell and Dr. James Barrett "Barry" Darden; and son-in-law, John Ansley "Jack" Gosnell; and grandchildren, Grayson Darden Gosnell, Cameron Barrett Gosnell and Ellison "Ellie" Ansley Gosnell.
Sue was born on February 29, 1932 in Columbus, Georgia. She spent her early years in Columbus and Sylacauga, Alabama. Sue graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. She subsequently graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1951 with an Associate in Arts degree and from The University of Alabama in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics.
She worked as a fashion merchandiser and model for several years before she met her first husband and loving father of her children, Sam H. Darden, MD. Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who also spent time as an interior decorator in Tuscaloosa. She loved to cook and entertain her friends and relatives. Later in life, she met and married Edward "Ed" Givhan. They were happily married until Ed's death in 2018. She will always be loved and missed by many.
The family would like to thank the following people and organizations for contributing to Sue's well-being over the years: Dr. Ross Vaughn, Steve Reinhart and Debbie McLeod at the Financial Economics Consulting Group, Inc., the staff at Aspire Physical Recovery Center of West Alabama, the staff at Hospice of West Alabama, Peggy Adams, Martha Blake and Tommy Hill.
A reception honoring Sue shall be held by the family from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at The University Club of Tuscaloosa, 421 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's honor to The First Presbyterian Church (900 Greensboro Ave, 35401) or a .
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 8, 2020