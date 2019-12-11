Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Sue Thacker Brackin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Sue Thacker Brackin, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on December 10, 2019 at home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor LaDon Brackin officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard B. and Evelyn Thacker; brothers, Byron, Norman and Ralph; grandson, Zackary McGlawn; and daughter, Suzanne Hughes.
Survivors include her husband, LaDon; daughters, Robyn, Dawn and Sabina Brackin; brother, Wayne Thacker; grandchildren, Bo Teague, Julianna Hughes, and Colton Hughes.
Mrs. Brackin grew up in North Birmingham, graduated from Samford University, and spent her life serving the Lord and helping anyone that she could. In later years she was an avid devotee of yard sales, estate sales, and consignment stores.
Pallbearers will be Colton Hughes, Zachary Homan, Lloyd Baker, Kalique Snealson, Matthew Teague and Gordon McGlawn.
Honorary pallbearers are Matt and Tanner Burroughs.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Restoration Ranch in Tuscumbia, Ala. or Metro Ministries c/o Bill Wilson of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 11, 2019
