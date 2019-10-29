|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Sue Woodruff, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Aliceville, Alabama on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. A private burial will follow the service. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jonas Snow "Whitey" Woodruff; her parents; Lester Hoy Wright and Addie Wright; sister, Jewel Griffin; brothers, J.T. Wright and James Wright; and grandson, Bill Jamison III.
Her survivors include her daughter, Joan Jamison (Bill); son, Glenn Woodruff (Carol); brother, Bernice Wright; sister, Betty Shamburger; grandchildren, Suzie Jamison Duncan (Jimmy); Katherine Jamison Wilkin (Brett); Chad Woodruff; Conner Woodruff; and Ashley Evans; great-grandchildren, Mary Price Duncan, Jamison Duncan, Jonas Wilkin, Anderson Wilkin, Addison Woodruff and Parks Woodruff.
A long-time resident of Aliceville, she was employed locally by Country Miss, Bonita's Flowers and others. Sue Woodruff was involved in her community and was a faithful member of her church and choir. She especially enjoyed being with her friends and spending time gardening, sewing, cooking for family, and was a true fan of Alabama sports.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First United Methodist Church of Aliceville, P.O. Box 409, Aliceville, AL 35442 and Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 29, 2019