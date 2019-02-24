|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Susan Alice Brown, age 73, of Moundville, Ala., passed away January 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David H. Freeman and Christine H. Freeman; and brother, David H. Freeman, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Ralph Brown (Shelly) and Mac Brown (Tina); sisters, Shirley Payne, Marjolena Payne and Barbara Kelley; brother, David C. Freeman (Cathy); and grandchildren, Courtney, Libby and Ella.
Alice was born and raised in Moundville, Ala. She graduated from Hale County High School in 1963. Alice was a cosmologist for over 50 years. She also worked for the University of Alabama for ten years at Mound State Park. Alice's sense of humor and bright smile touched many lives. She will be missed by her family, friends and customers at Nesa's Beauty Shop.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 24, 2019