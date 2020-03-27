Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Burial
Following Services
Memory Hill Gardens
Susan Burroughs Thompson

Susan Burroughs Thompson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Susan Burroughs Thompson, age 47, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 25, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Gene Dockery officiating. Burial will follow immediately after service in Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday March, 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Micheal Paul Thompson; daughters, Jessika LeeAnne Payton, Callie Grace Payton and Brianna Faith Thompson; sons, Justin Gage Thompson; brother, John "Jay" Burroughs, II; parents, John and Inez Burroughs.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund for Susan's daughters will be set up at a later date at Smart Bank.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 27, 2020
