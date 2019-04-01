|
NORTHPORT - Susan Hobson Drew, age 60, of Northport, Alabama went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Drew; her father, Jack Hobson, and her mother, Sue Hobson.
Susan is survived by her son, Elijah Drew; stepson, Josh Drew; step-grandson, Cayden Drew; and many family members and friends.
She was a loving mother and a kind friend to all. She will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2 – 3 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2019