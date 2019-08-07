|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Susan Jean Woods (Simon), age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on July 28, 2019. A Christmas baby, Susan was born to William Kermit and Estlyn Bawcom Woods.
Mrs. Simon was a strong-willed woman whose perseverance and strength in the face of adversity was an inspiration to those who knew her. Susan loved to travel and made it a point to visit as many places and meet as many people as she could. Her lifelong thrill of travelling was first realized in 1968 when she left The University of Alabama to become a flight attendant for Pan Am. Shortly after her flying days were over, she moved to Germany with her husband James Simon.
Upon completion of her time in Germany and brief stint in California, she moved to Leesburg, Va. with her family.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, William Kermit Woods; and mother, Estlyn Bawcom Woods.
She is survived by her son, James; daughter-in-law, Misty; and grandchildren, Haley, Alex and Julie.
A private service will be held in August.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 7, 2019