MCCALLA - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Susan Marie Morrison Patton, age 63, of McCalla, Alabama, who passed away peacefully in her home on February 14, 2020.
She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, as well as a friend to all whose lives she touched. Susan was an empathetic soul, whose free-spirited nature allowed her to never meet a stranger, and if she did, they never knew it.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 23 years, George, and only daughter, Sarah; loving brother, Denis Morrison (Frances), as well as a host of family and friends who all cherished her dearly, not to mention "Virgil", her loving lapdog who ne'er left her side.
Upon arrival in her Heavenly home, she was greeted by her parents, Ernest and Memma Morrison, and other dear friends who went before her.
Visitation will be hosted at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., with a Memorial Service in the McCalla Memorial Funeral Home chapel on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pastor Jimmy Garner officiating. She will be laid to rest at Patton Chapel Cemetery in Hoover, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2020