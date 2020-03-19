|
|
REFORM - Susan Whitt Simpson, age 61, of Reform, Ala., passed away March 16, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Lee Drake Whitt; sister, Emilyn Whitt Beachler; and grandparents, Emma Greer Drake and W. W. and Maggie O'Neal Whitt.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Randy Simpson; her daughter, Erin Simpson Shirley (Kevin); two sons, Ethan Simpson and Elliott Simpson; her father, Rev. Dr. P. Joe Whitt; two sisters, Pam Goodman (Kelvin) and Alicia Cochran (Terry); four grandchildren, Ellie, Whitt, Lillie and Findley Shirley and a number of nieces and nephews.
Susan was born April 8, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a member of Carrollton Baptist Church and a retired educator.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Cochran, Brad Hoover, Greg Hoover, Heath Simpson, Ricky Findley, John Findley, John Fuller, Mark Fuller, Tim Fuller and Bob Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Children's Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 19, 2020