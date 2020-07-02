1/1
Susie Washington Miller
NORTHPORT - Susie Washington Miller, age 80, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 28, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mt. Galilee Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, 12 noon – 6 p.m. at the church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Education Department at Mt. Galilee Baptist Church.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 2, 2020.
