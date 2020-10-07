Sybil Junkin Fulgham

Tuscaloosa - Sybil Junkin Fulgham, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, AL passed away October 5, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hannah United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Herron officiating assisted by John Wesley Burkhalter. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Lewis Fulgham; her parents, Wiley Frank Junkin and Gina Merle Shirley Junkin and brother, Randolph Junkin.

She is survived by sons, Steven Fulgham (Daphne) and Scott Fulgham (Kathy); daughter, Starla Richburg (Eric); twelve grandchildren, Jessica Kynard (John), Erica Fulgham, Scotty Fulgham, Emma Fulgham, Chase Fulgham, Elise Fulgham, Eva Fulgham, Autumn Richburg, Abigail Richburg, John Wesley Burkhalter, Blake Burkhalter and Victoria Burkhalter and one great-grandchild, Jake Kynard; sister, Linda Lee and sisters-in-law, Bella Junkin, Vaudine Lancaster and Vivian Johnson.

Sybil graduated as Valedictorian from Palmetto High School. She loved God and proudly served as a choir director at Hannah United Methodist Church for many years. She was a secretary and proudly served as a Judicial's Assistant under her dear friend, Judge James Moore until she retired. Sybil adored her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She charmed everyone with her quick wit and tenacity. Sybil encouraged her children to be kind and treat everyone with respect, but to be independent. Sybil was a straight shooter and would tell it like it is, however this was an endearing quality her friends and family appreciated. She faced each obstacle in life, including her health, with no fear.

Pallbearers will be Blake Burkhalter, Jason Bonner, Clayton Bonner, Jeff Junkin, John Kynard and Robert Youngblood.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Ross Vaughn and staff at Tuskaloosa Internal Medicine, Dr. David Hinton, Dr. Steven Copeland, Dr. John Dubay, Dr. Ariel Anguiano, Dr. Shekar and the nurses and staff at Hematology/Oncology (2 South East) at DCH Regional Medical Center.



