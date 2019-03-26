FAYETTE - Syble Gilliland Corbell, of Fayette, Ala., passed away peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama on March 23, 2019. She went to be with the Lord at the age of 79. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Chaplain John Killingsworth officiating. Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North will be directing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Genroy and Elma Gilliland; sisters, infant Patsy, Vautense, Imogene, and Billie Joyce; brothers, Richard and Lee; grandson, Joshua Cooley.

She is remembered by two daughters, Donna Kernop (Allen) and Renona Ewing (Rusty); grandchildren, Brandon Cooley (Erica), Shane Montgomery (Sarah), Kelsie Franklin (Parker) and Kody Ewing; great grandchildren, Abbi Cooley, Garrett Cooley and Karsen Cooley; sister, Mary Nell; brothers, Shirley, Roy Daniel, David and Ardell.

Our mother/Nanny loved big, gave generously, and prayed for us unceasingly. We have hope knowing we will see you again in Heaven.

Pallbearers will be brothers, sons-in-law, and grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers are friend and neighbors and Hospice of West Alabama's caring staff.