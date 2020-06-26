TUSCALOOSA - Syble Marie Morrow Coats, age 72, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama.

Syble Morrow Coats was born on August 24, 1947, in Russellville, Alabama to the late Claud and Mary Pearl Morrow. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Gordon Coats; by her brother, John Morrow; by her daughter, Brittley Coats Graviet and her husband Kristopher Graviet; by her grandchild, Hayden Graviet; by her nephew Josh Morrow; by her nieces, Ashley Morrow, Sara Morrow, and Jessica Shackelford and her husband Chris; and by aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Morrow, Green, and Coats families.

Syble Coats grew up in Russellville, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama, where she earned both Bachelor and Master Degrees in Piano Performance. There she met, married, and started a family with Gordon Coats in Tuscaloosa. She started a long lasting career with Shelton State Community College serving as their Music Department Chair from 1979 through 2005. She directed the growth of the department to the point where the college has been named the Two Year College of the Fine Arts in Alabama. While at Shelton she also served on the Jubilee Committee as the as the Chairman of the "Excellence in Arts", Martin Luther King Planning Committee, Graduation Committee, Honors Committee, Chair of the Performing Arts Scholarship Committee, and Bell Tower Committee. Furthermore, she implemented the weekly concert series we now call Terrific Tuesday and originated the idea of the Two Year College Music Showcase. While working at Shelton State she was also given the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall twice.

In her great service to the Lord, Mrs. Coats also served as the Church Organist and Pianist for Forest Lake United Methodist for over 14 years, as well as volunteered through Meals on Wheels and Second Hand Rose. From 1998 through 2005, she served as President for the West Alabama Music Teachers Association and later as their Public Relations Officer and hosted honor recitals for their participants. She was also an active participant and member of the Tuscaloosa Federation of Music Club. From 2002 through 2004 she served as a Grant Committee Member of the Arts at Shelton State Community College. From 2002 through 2006 she served on the Executive Board as 2nd Vice President, Independent Music Teachers Forum Chairman, and State Treasurer of the Alabama Music Teachers Association.

From 2003 to 2005, Mrs. Coats was appointed to serve on the Alabama Community College Articulation Committee on Music for two full terms. In 2005 she was awarded the Dr. & Mrs. John Todd Award for Excellence in Teaching from Shelton State Community College. During that year, she was also awarded the Druid Arts Award for Music Educator of the Year by the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa.

In Mrs. Coats' retirement, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family, playing the piano for God, close friends, and even a few four hand piano concerts. She wanted to say how thankful she was for the wonderful students that she taught and watched develop. Especially those that pursued what Mrs. Coats specifically taught them. The family wishes heartfelt gratitude to Margaret Jones' Sunday School Ladies Group, Carla Johnson and the FLUM Choir family, and to her close friends and the Fine Arts Department of Shelton State.

Syble's life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and family at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the service starting at 3 p.m. followed by the burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Forest Lake United Methodist Church.







