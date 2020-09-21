Syble Pate Hall

Gordo - Syble Pate Hall, age 65, of Gordo, AL passed away September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Center Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Marshall.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Hall; her children, Joseph Burroughs (Jessica), Amanda Born (Jim), Lisa Turman (Chris) and Stephanie Koster (John); stepdaughters, Wendy Smith, Stacy Hall and Ashley Caples; sisters, Ruth Murray (Bill) and Cindy Holder (Tim); sixteen dearly loved grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; three nieces and one nephew.

Syble was born November 15, 1954 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Walter Pate and Sara Gregg Pate. She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and an employee of Coral Industries in Tuscaloosa with over 17 years of service.

Syble loved to spend time with her husband of thirty-three years and her children and grandchildren. She loved to go fishing and visit her favorite spot, Peach Park, as often as possible.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Burroughs, Jim Born, Jeremy Caples, Ben Burroughs, Nathan Caples, Donald Wayne Hall, Kenneth Hall, Chris Hope and John Koster.

Honorary Pallbearers are doctors, J. Wallace and P. Wallace, nurses and staff of DCH 6 North especially Amber Liu, Danley Anderson and wound care nurse, Narkeita, Hospice of West Alabama and co-workers at Coral Industries.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.



