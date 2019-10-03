|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Reverend Sylvester E. Horne was born June 12, 1951 to the Reverend Robert Lee Horne and Mrs. Lular Mae Horne. He departed this life on September 29, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at Elizabeth Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.
He was a Deacon and Director of the Board of Christian Education at the Elizabeth Baptist Church; Pastor of the Sandy Creek Baptist Church (four years), Macedonia Baptist Church (eight years) and the organizer and Pastor of the Grace Baptist Church.
He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology from Birmingham Easonian Bible College. He did further studies at Samford University Graduate School of Business Management, Shelton State Community College in Computer Science, and The University of Alabama College of Business & Commerce. He graduated Cum Laude from Stillman College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration, with a minor in Accounting. He graduated with honors from Meridian High School, Meridian, Mississippi.
He was employed by Gulf States Paper Corporation as Division Controller & Project Administrator of Automated Systems, North River Yacht Club; Senior Financial Analyst, Financial Analyst and Internal Auditor for the Finance Division. He was also employed by the Veteran's Administration Hospital as an Accounting Technician; and a Trainee for Chief Accountant.
He served on the Finance Committee, Alabama Baptist State Convention, Inc., Finance Chair, Northwest District State Convention. He was appointed Executive Secretary/Treasurer of the Alabama Baptist State Convention, Inc., Secretary of the New Antioch Bethlehem District Association; President of the NABD Congress of Christian Education; Member of the Tuscaloosa Inter Denominational Ministerial Alliance, Board of Directors of Hospice West Alabama where he held the positions of Treasurer and Vice President; he served on the Board of Directors for Temporary Emergency Services where he also held the position of Treasurer. He served on the Board of Directors for Hannah Homes; served on the Board of Directors for the Stillman College Credit Union where he also held the position as Treasurer; was a Loan Executive for the United Way of Tuscaloosa County, 1994; was listed as one of Ebony's Outstanding Young Men of America, 1983.
He is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Robert Lee Horne and Mrs. Lular Mae Horne; one sister, Ollie Pearl Bryant.
He leaves fond and precious memories to a devoted wife, Sandra Wright Horne of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; two sons: Kevin (Monica) Horne of Birmingham, Ala., Justin Horne of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; four grandchildren: Ava Marie, Mason, Kennedy, and Sawyer-Grace; five sisters: Gloria Cole, Linda Horne, Mary (Donald) Naylor of Meridian, Miss., Brenda (John) Avery of Birmingham, Ala., Barbara Benjamin of San Diego, Calif.; three brothers: Robert (Essie) Horne of Denver, Colo., James Horne of Omaha, Neb., Caster Horne of Meridian, Miss.; two uncles: Willard Wright, Clifford (Earnestine) Wright of Carrollton, Ala.; two sisters-in-laws Sarah (Isaac) Johnson of Tallahassee, Fla., Barbara Wright of Carrollton, Ala.; two brothers-in-law, Carl (Linda) Wright, Ronnie (Cynthia) Wright of Carrollton, Ala.; special nephew, Eric (Patrice) Ashford of Pensacola, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends, also a loving church family at the Grace Missionary Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Rev. Frederick Blackburn, Rev. Roy Ferguson, Rev. L.C. Hall, Rev. Johnnie R. Lewis, Rev. William McDowell and Rev. H.P. Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers are all pastors and ministers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 3, 2019