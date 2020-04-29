|
|
EUTAW - Funeral Services for Sylvester Rudolph Walton, of Eutaw, Ala., who died on Monday, April 20, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Clarence Thomas Cemetery in Eutaw. The private graveside burial will be officiated by Pastor Larry D. Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Shirley Lewis Walton; his four children, Marvin (Valarie), Quentin, Jaxon (Rolanda) and Marketta; five grandchildren, Marvin Jr., Raven, Quentin Jr., Markeith and Karlie sister, Bettye Colbert; niece LaTatia Colbert-Reed (Robert); two great nieces and host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 29, 2020