Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Mortuary
1595 County Road 133
Boligee, AL 35443
(205) 372-3977
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Clarence Thomas Cemetery
Eutaw, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester Rudolph Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvester Rudolph Walton Obituary
EUTAW - Funeral Services for Sylvester Rudolph Walton, of Eutaw, Ala., who died on Monday, April 20, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Clarence Thomas Cemetery in Eutaw. The private graveside burial will be officiated by Pastor Larry D. Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Shirley Lewis Walton; his four children, Marvin (Valarie), Quentin, Jaxon (Rolanda) and Marketta; five grandchildren, Marvin Jr., Raven, Quentin Jr., Markeith and Karlie sister, Bettye Colbert; niece LaTatia Colbert-Reed (Robert); two great nieces and host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -