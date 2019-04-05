|
BROOKWOOD - Sylvia Ann Stoinski, age 64, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away on April 1, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Ledbetter officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Ann Halstead.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald M. Stoinski; daughter, Cassandra A. Upton (fiancé, Robert); son, Marc L. Stoinski; father, Ralph Howard; grandchildren, Heather Mullenix (Wes), Marcus Stoinski, Tristan Stoinski (Bre), Alexander Upton (Abigale), Kalee Stoinski (Jake), Michael Upton, Stormi Kimbrough and Koda Stoinski; and great-granddaughter, Nelianne Upton.
Sylvia graduated from the Flint Institute of Barbering and retired from Walmart Photo Lab as manager in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Her favorite things in life were her family and friends, family gatherings and loved every chance she had to spend time with all of her grandchildren. As the children would like to say "Making sure that everyone was well-fed". Nothing pleased her more than spending time with her devoted, dedicated and loving husband of 30 years. She was very God fearing and dedicated Christian who loved sharing the good word and scripture to all. She was a true fighter in her battle with cancer.
Pallbearers will be Marc Stoinski, Marcus Stoinski, Tristan Stoinski, Koda Stoinski, Michael Upton and Robert Silance "Big Boy".
Honorary pallbearers are Alexander Upton, Uncle Larry Corbell and Wes Mullenix.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2019