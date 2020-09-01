1/1
Sylvia Barton Mills
Tuscaloosa - Sylvia Barton Mills of Tuscaloosa passed away peacefully with her family Saturday, August 30, 2020. Services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Rev. Alan Roggli officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Donations may be made to the Capstone Village Employee Christmas Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetbrown-funeral.com.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
