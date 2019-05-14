|
|
BUHL - Sylvia D. Wilson, of Buhl, Ala., passed away May 10, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Big Creek Cemetery with Alfred Banks officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Wilson; parents, Jim Howard, Offie and Minnie Medders; and brother, Sherman "Pete" Howard.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Diane Wilson Ballard and Cherry Sexton (Tony); son, Mike Wilson and Gary Wilson (Monica); five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mom worked as a rural mail carrier for the 46 years in the Buhl, Elrod, Moores Bridge, Brownville and Echola areas. Family was the most important thing in her life. She loved gardening, arts and crafts and birds.
Pallbearers will be Ben Evans, Matthew Wilson, Brock Evans, Pierce Evans, Ashton Watson and Larry Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Regina Harrell, Tiffany Williams, CRNP, staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home, special caregivers: Nikki Hall, Lisa Leatherwood, Sheila Lancaster, Alfred Banks and members of Buhl Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2019