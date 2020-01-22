|
TUSCALOOSA - Sylvia Joyce McCollum, age 79, passed peacefully in the presence of her daughter, Teresa Loree Rubio, and friends at West Alabama Hospice on December 28, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Clay McCollum and Loree Mazelle Nichols; and her brother, George Jackson "Jack" McCollum.
She was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama. A private graveside service was held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on December 30, 2019. She was a 40+ year employee of the VA Hospital.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 22, 2020