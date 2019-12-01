Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Sylvia Mitchell Harris

Sylvia Mitchell Harris Obituary
NORTHPORT - Sylvia Mitchell Harris, age 71, of Northport, Ala., passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. John Jenkins of Northport Baptist Church officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murry Mitchell and Annie Ruth Mitchell.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, Raymon Harris; sons, Shane Harris (Raychel) and Stuart Harris (Gina); brother, Rodney Mitchell (Glenda); grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, Brennan and Mason Harris; special friend, Sandra Smothers; and extended family and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 1, 2019
