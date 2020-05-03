|
FAIRHOPE - Tamatha Burns Barkley, 50, of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away April 25, 2020. Tammy will be cremated at Hughes Funeral Home & Crematory in Daphne with a celebration of life to be held later this summer in Tuscaloosa and Fairhope.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, John Michael Burns; her mother, Patricia Brown Burns; and her grandparents, John Henry Burns, Florence Bethena Smith Burns, Robert Lawrence Brown, and Eloise Barnes Brown.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Charlie Duane Barkley, Jr.; her children, Daniel Morton (Ana), Savannah Morton (Dustin Boles), John Ross Morton (Destin Higginbotham), Brittany Lynn Barkley and Tanner Duane Barkley; her grandchildren, Daniel Howe Morton, Jr., Mariana Montserrat Morton, and Braxton Nichols Morton; her sister, Coneta Burns Guinn (Bruce); and Tim Morton.
Tammy grew up in Half Acre, Alabama. She loved all animals, riding horses, and playing in the Marengo Academy Band. She moved to Tuscaloosa to attend the University of Alabama where she graduated with a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She also furthered her education by receiving her Montessori Degree from the American Montessori Society and ELL/ESL Specialist Degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. In Tuscaloosa, she married Tim Morton and they spent many years in service with the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama. While in Tuscaloosa, she was a member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church where she was a member of the praise band, a Sunday School teacher, youth counselor and college age Sunday School advisor. Tammy had a passion for missions for which she traveled the globe numerous times to help those less fortunate. She was a passionate teacher to so many in the Tuscaloosa City School System over her 20-year career and received many accolades including being selected as the Elementary runner-up for Alabama's Teacher of the year. Tim and Tammy raised three wonderful children in their dream home log cabin in the country.
Retirement from education brought many changes as she married Chuck Barkley and later moved to Fairhope where she continued her work in the service industry and became a much-loved member of Gambino's Italian Grill. Her twilight of life was a happy one where she and Chuck lived a quiet fulfilling life on Mobile Bay. She enjoyed her new role as a mom to Tanner and Brittany and loving wife to Chuck Barkley.
Anyone who knew Tammy knows how kind-hearted and loving she was. This extended to all creatures great and small, including wounded birds, baby squirrels, abandoned raccoons, twin ferrets, and many, many more rescued and nurtured animals. So, instead of flowers or gifts, please make donations in Tammy's memory to the Baldwin County Humane Society. She made her career in being a "people person," as she changed countless lives, young and old, as a teacher, a server, and a friend. Tammy lived life to the fullest and she loved hard. She will be missed by anyone who ever crossed her path. To know her was to love her.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2020