Tammy Sharon Ledbetter

Cottondale - Tammy Sharon Ledbetter, age 56, of Cottondale went to her forever home with Jesus on Nov. 9, 2020. She was a kind soul and a proud mother. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Lee Ledbetter and now mother,

Helen Roberta Sullivan. Survivors include her children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters. A memorial in her honor will be set at a later date.



