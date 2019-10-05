Home

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Dogwood Chapel
Tanley Preston Adcock


2011 - 2019
Tanley Preston Adcock Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Tanley Preston Adcock, age 8, of Aliceville, Ala., died October 2, 2019 at Pickens County Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Randy Sudduth and Bro. Mike Ezelle officiating. Burial will follow in Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James P. Adcock, Sr. and Mary Eual Adcock.
Survivors include her parents, James "Jim" Adcock and Brandie McCrary Adcock; her sister, Tatum Nichole Adcock; grandfather, Allen McCrary; grandmother, Margaret Duke; uncle, Brian McCrary; and cousin, Cameron Allen McCrary.
Tanley was born March 3, 2011 in Northport, Alabama. She attended Aliceville Family Worship Center and was a second grade student at Gordo Elementary School.
Honorary pallbearers are teachers and the second grade class at Gordo Elementary School, Bubba Lee, Cooper Jones, Gage and Tucker Brandon, Garner Justice, Brantley, McKinley and Sawyer Hemby and a special honorary pallbearer, Cameron Allen McCrary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the of Alabama, 1678 Montgomery Hwy. Suite 104-355, Birmingham, AL 35516 or to Live Like Libby-Love Like Libby. [email protected]
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 5, 2019
