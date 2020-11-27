1/1
Ted Allen Searcy
Mr. Ted Allen Searcy, 84, of Tuscaloosa, departed this life on Monday, November 23. He spent his final days surrounded by his beloved family.
Ted was born June 27, 1936 to Kendrick & Pluma Searcy in Greenville, AL. Shortly after high school, he met & married the love of his life, Mrs. Geneva Tidmore Searcy. Despite a robust life, his love for his wife is perhaps his greatest legacy. They had three children, Rick, Tony & Melissa.
Ted proudly served as crew chief in the United States Air Force for eleven years. Following his service, he owned & operated All Trans Transmission. Ted & Geneva were active members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and he was honored to serve as The Exalted Ruler from 1979-1980.
To say that Ted never met a stranger is an understatement. His charm & sense of humor were as much him as his broad & beaming smile.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and his grandson.
He is survived by his cherished wife, Geneva; his sister, Juanita; his three children, Rick (Jean) Searcy, Tony (Shannon) Searcy & Melissa (Carnell) Colburn; his grandchildren, Kristopher, Daniel, Isabella, Nadiea, Caroline, Benjamin & Rebecca; as well as many great grandchildren.
Mr. Searcy will be laid to rest with military honors at Memory Chapel in Tuscaloosa, AL.
The family wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to Hospice of West Alabama.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
