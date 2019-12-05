Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Howse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Dawson Howse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Dawson Howse Obituary
NORTHPORT - Ted Dawson Howse, age 87, of Northport, passed away December 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Howse was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Posey Howse; wife, Doris Howse; and grandson, Michael Wyatt.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Wyatt (Bob); son, Larry Massey (Jan); grandchildren, Heath Wyatt, Keith Wyatt, Shane Massey and Chad Massey.
Mr. Howse worked for Southern Airways before retiring from Northwest Airlines. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking long rides in the country, but his true passion was spending time with his family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Heath Wyatt, Keith Wyatt, Lawson Wyatt, Landon Wyatt, Chad Massey, Shane Massey, Christopher Webber and Dalton Cobbs.
Honorary pallbearers are his longtime friend, Wallace Bigham, special friend, Deborah Hogue, Kathy Judd, Elizabeth Butler and Dr. Scott Fulgham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama and Oasis Hospice.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, A Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now