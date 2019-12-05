|
NORTHPORT - Ted Dawson Howse, age 87, of Northport, passed away December 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Howse was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Posey Howse; wife, Doris Howse; and grandson, Michael Wyatt.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Wyatt (Bob); son, Larry Massey (Jan); grandchildren, Heath Wyatt, Keith Wyatt, Shane Massey and Chad Massey.
Mr. Howse worked for Southern Airways before retiring from Northwest Airlines. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking long rides in the country, but his true passion was spending time with his family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Heath Wyatt, Keith Wyatt, Lawson Wyatt, Landon Wyatt, Chad Massey, Shane Massey, Christopher Webber and Dalton Cobbs.
Honorary pallbearers are his longtime friend, Wallace Bigham, special friend, Deborah Hogue, Kathy Judd, Elizabeth Butler and Dr. Scott Fulgham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama and Oasis Hospice.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, A Dignity Memorial Provider, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 5, 2019