Teddy Mae Gambril

Tuscaloosa - Teddy Mae Gambril, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away on November 26, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be a graveside service for immediate family only at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Sandy Felkins officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. The family will also not be receiving guests at home before or after the service.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Gambril of Tuscaloosa, AL; daughter, Kimberly Gambril of Tuscaloosa, AL; sons, Troy Alan Gambril (Joan) of Vestavia, AL, and Gregory Lee Gambril (Julie) of Tuscaloosa, AL; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



