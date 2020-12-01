1/1
Teddy Mae Gambril
Teddy Mae Gambril
Tuscaloosa - Teddy Mae Gambril, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away on November 26, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be a graveside service for immediate family only at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Sandy Felkins officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. The family will also not be receiving guests at home before or after the service.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Gambril of Tuscaloosa, AL; daughter, Kimberly Gambril of Tuscaloosa, AL; sons, Troy Alan Gambril (Joan) of Vestavia, AL, and Gregory Lee Gambril (Julie) of Tuscaloosa, AL; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
