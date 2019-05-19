LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA. - Tempie Farris Johnson, formerly of Tuscaloosa, died on May 17, 2019, in Lookout Mountain, Ga., at the age of 90. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa with the family receiving friends afterwards. Dr. Hayse Boyd will be officiating with Memory Chapel directing.

Tempie was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles Eugene Johnson; her parents, Racie and Claude Farris; three sisters, Mickie McWhirter, Jimmie O'Mary and Betty Farris; and six brothers, Clespy, Clyde, Frank, Jack, Bruce and Tommy Farris.

Tempie is survived by her son, Dr. Chuck Johnson and his wife, Lynn of Lookout Mountain, Ga. (formerly of Tuscaloosa); granddaughter, Elizabeth Johnson Haley and her husband Heath of Lookout Mountain, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Harrison and Mary Brandon Haley of Lookout Mountain, Tenn. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Tempie was born and raised in Walker County, Ala., the seventh of ten children. She graduated from Carbon Hill High School in 1946 and The University of Alabama in 1950. After she and Charles married in 1950, they moved to Washington, D.C. while Charles served in the United States Air Force. They then returned to Alabama where they lived in Albertville, Sheffield, and Birmingham before settling in Tuscaloosa in 1970. Tempie moved to Lookout Mountain, Ga., in 2018 to be near her son and his family. She had various careers throughout her life but lastly served as Director of Medicaid Services for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, retiring in 1993.

Tempie was a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa and the Good Samaritans Sunday School Class. Tempie and Charles enjoyed their retirement years together camping and fishing the waterways of Alabama.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Hayse Boyd and Dr. Stephen Browne, the staff of Merrill Gardens/Brookdale Senior Living in Northport, Pine Valley Retirement Community in Tuscaloosa, Thrive at Brow Wood in Lookout Mountain, Ga., and Tapestry Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or the donor's favorite charity. Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2019