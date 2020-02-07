Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Teresa Carol Freeman

TUSCALOOSA - Teresa Carol Freeman, age 54, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., stepped into the arms of Jesus on January 27, 2020. A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Freeman; son, Justin Freeman; granddaughter, Addison Freeman; brother, Donnie Simpson (Jann); sister, Patty Simpson Cook; and very special friend, Trip Tierce.
Teresa loved life, Jesus, her family and football. Her favorite place was at the beach with her dog, Bryant. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 7, 2020
