Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Resources
Teresa Louise Kelly


1953 - 2019
Teresa Louise Kelly Obituary
GORDO - Teresa Louise Kelly, age 66, of Gordo, Ala., died October 20, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Thomas Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Chapel Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bo Lee; and two sisters, Patricia Whitley and Diane Pruitt.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jimmy D. Kelly; daughters, Leslie Starnes (Michael) and Terri White (Josh); sisters, Barbara Cunningham, Peggy Pearson, Floyce Whitley and Kay Humphryes; and five grandchildren, Michael and Shelby Starnes, Jacoby, Avery and Chase White.
Teresa was born May 9, 1953 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late James Allen Reynolds and Girlie Mae Lee Reynolds. She was a member of Browns Chapel Church of God of Prophecy and a retired beautician.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Browns Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Browns Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, 2673 Bostic Road, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 22, 2019
