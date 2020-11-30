Teresa Melinda Moore Coleman

Tuscaloosa - Teresa Melinda Moore Coleman, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was awarded her angel wings on November 26, 2020 at DCH Regional Hospital. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Immediately following, there will be a grave-side service at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor James Matchette officiating.

Teresa was the most selfless person you could ever meet, constantly putting others ahead of herself. She was always ready with a helping hand and provided constant support to those in need. In no place was this kindness more obvious than in her dedication to family. Teresa was married to her beloved husband Ronnie for 42 years. They enjoyed their evening walks and their back road weekend country drives.

Teresa involved herself in whatever her children were doing, from sports events to video games. No matter how small the occasion, she never missed a family event. Her loving heart also extended to animals. The family dog, cat, and fish were tended to with equal care, regardless of their ability to dig holes in the garden. During the last few years, her grandkids became the focal point of her life. Known as Mimi to Jackson, Cooper, and Hadley, she poured her love into their lives the same as her own children.

Teresa's life was full not only of family but passions and joy. She was athletic - at 5'5" she played both basketball and softball in high school. She also possessed a green thumb. Her house was always blooming with beautiful flowers and plants both inside and out. She had a great eye for interior design, even creating her own designs using her smocking and sewing skills. In addition to being an excellent mother, wife, gardener, athlete, and homemaker, Teresa also enjoyed playing the piano.

Teresa's enthusiasm for embracing life and love to the fullest might be most evident in her cooking. She was the head chef of the family, perfecting every dish she made, whether she liked it personally or not. Despite being an excellent chef, she was also not one to turn down the controversial Pineapple Pizza or McRib from McDonalds (but under no circumstances should pickles be involved).

Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Margine Moore; father, David Moore; and brothers, Johnny Moore, and Larry Moore.

Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Coleman; her sister, Gina (Ricky) Causey; her daughter, Diana (Benjamin) Goss; her son, Brian Coleman; and her grandchildren, Jackson, Cooper, and Hadley Goss.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.



