WOODSTOCK - Terrell C. "TC" Kornegay, 90, of Woodstock, Ala., passed away November 22, 2019. He was a member of Abernant Baptist Church. TC retired from Drummond Coal with 34 years of service. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Local #1876. TC was a loving husband, devoted father and proud pawpaw. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping his neighbors and friends. He loved being on his tractor and in his garden.
TC is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Christine Kornegay; his sons, Rickey Kornegay (Frances) and Randall Kornegay (Anne); his daughters, Rosa Hartley (Dickie) and Rhonda Cook (Randy); his grandchildren, Joseph Kornegay, Michelle Kornegay, Leslie Hubbard, Ashley Lauderdale (J), Lena Collins (Drew), Kevin Cotner, Crystal Cook (Randi) and Valerie Honeycutt (Heath); and great-grandchildren, Tori, Brenton, Mary Abner, James, Sarah Anne, Ryker and Riley.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodstock with burial following at Highland Memorial Gardens. Bro. Milton Simpson and Bro. Danny Glover will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 24, 2019