Terry Fiveash Thompson

Terry Fiveash Thompson, age 63 passed away on August 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Thompson and her father Brownlee Fiveash. Survivors include her mother Jacquelyn Fiveash, brother and sister in-law, William Brownlee and Christell Fiveash, nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life will be held.



