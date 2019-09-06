Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Terry O. Jackson Obituary
BIRMINGHAM - Terry O. Jackson, age 62, of Birmingham, Ala., died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Brookwood Medical Center, Birmingham. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Pastor David Jerome Savage will officiate. Burial will follow in Popular Springs Cemetery, Northport with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Terry O. Jackson will be today, September 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019
