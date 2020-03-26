Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry W. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry W. Moore Obituary
FAYETTE - Terry W. Moore, age 73, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette will be directing.
He is survived by his son, Todd H. Moore (Karen) of Berry; granddaughter, Rachel Lawler (Blake) of Berry; grandson, Hunter Moore of Berry; sister, Glenda Madison (JL) of Northport; brother, Mike Moore (Georgia) of Northport; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Campbell Moore; and his parents, J.W. and Marcell Moore.
Terry was born and raised in Berry and often joked he had "crossed the river" when he married Judy and moved to Fayette. Terry was employed over 38 years as a machinist with Arvin Industries until retirement. He loved fishing and hunting. He was proud of his family and loved to brag on his grandchildren, Rachel and Hunter.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to his friends and caregivers for all the love, support and endless meals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity/fund of your choice in memory of Terry.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -