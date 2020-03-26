|
|
FAYETTE - Terry W. Moore, age 73, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette will be directing.
He is survived by his son, Todd H. Moore (Karen) of Berry; granddaughter, Rachel Lawler (Blake) of Berry; grandson, Hunter Moore of Berry; sister, Glenda Madison (JL) of Northport; brother, Mike Moore (Georgia) of Northport; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Campbell Moore; and his parents, J.W. and Marcell Moore.
Terry was born and raised in Berry and often joked he had "crossed the river" when he married Judy and moved to Fayette. Terry was employed over 38 years as a machinist with Arvin Industries until retirement. He loved fishing and hunting. He was proud of his family and loved to brag on his grandchildren, Rachel and Hunter.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to his friends and caregivers for all the love, support and endless meals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity/fund of your choice in memory of Terry.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2020