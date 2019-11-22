|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Terry Waymon Tittle, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on November 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Mitchell and Dr. Donald Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his son, T.J. Tittle; parents, John Melvin and Lessie Bell Tittle; and sisters, Faye Barnett, Jean Conway, Evalene Guy, Jonnie Jones, Joann Overton, and Doris Cagle.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Tittle; daughter, Shannon Pearson; grandchildren, Devan Harris, Destiny Pearson, Jaxon Pearson, Jayden Pearson and Jana Pearson; great-grandchild, Cooper Cox.
Terry grew up in Haleyville, Ala. and graduated from Phillips High School in Bear Creek, Ala. He continued his education at Northwest Alabama State Jr College in Phil Campbell, Ala. and graduated from the University of Alabama with a BS and MA degree in Secondary Education. Terry was a teacher and part of the coaching staff of Holt High School, where he taught Social Studies for over thirty-three years.
Terry loved his family and God unconditionally. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed. Honorary pallbearers are the Men's Sunday School Class at Forest Lake Baptist Church.
Flowers will be accepted, but in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 22, 2019