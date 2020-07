Or Copy this URL to Share

BERRY - Thelma Lee Middleton Grace, age 80, of Berry, Ala., passed away July 10, 2020 at home. Services were Monday, July 13, 2020, at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel at 11 a.m. with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store