TUSCALOOSA - Theodore "Bato" McMullen, Jr., age 83, died December 18, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3003 25th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, with Rev. Schmitt Moore, Pastor, Officiant and Eulogist. Burial will follow in Bigbee Cemetery in Aliceville, Ala. Public viewing will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home from 12 noon – 6 p.m. and at the church Saturday, one hour prior to 11 a.m. service. Funeral services for Mr. Theodore "Bato" McMullen, Jr. licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home under the direction of Marzett Hinton and Danny R. Steele, licensed funeral directors.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019