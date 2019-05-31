|
GREENSBORO - Theresa Turner Burroughs, age 90, of Greensboro, Ala., died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Theresa Turner Burroughs will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, Greensboro. Rev. Steven Bennett church pastor. Rev. Joseph Davis will officiate. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery, Greensboro with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state two hours prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, May 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Safe House Black History Museum c/o Bank of Moundville P.O. Box 158 Moundville, AL 35474.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2019