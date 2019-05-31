Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Matthew A.M.E. Church
Greensboro, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew A.M.E. Church
Greensboro, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Burroughs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Turner Burroughs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa Turner Burroughs Obituary
GREENSBORO - Theresa Turner Burroughs, age 90, of Greensboro, Ala., died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Theresa Turner Burroughs will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, Greensboro. Rev. Steven Bennett church pastor. Rev. Joseph Davis will officiate. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery, Greensboro with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state two hours prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, May 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Safe House Black History Museum c/o Bank of Moundville P.O. Box 158 Moundville, AL 35474.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now