Rev. Theron Hawkins
TUSCALOOSA - Rev. Theron Hawkins, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 3, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 1530 4th Ave. N, Birmingham, AL 35203 with Rev. Joshua U. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state two hours prior to services at the church.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
JUL
9
Lying in State
09:00 AM
Metropolitan AME Zion Church
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan AME Zion Church
