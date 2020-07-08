TUSCALOOSA - Rev. Theron Hawkins, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 3, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 1530 4th Ave. N, Birmingham, AL 35203 with Rev. Joshua U. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state two hours prior to services at the church.







