Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Thomas “Tommy” Clarke Jr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Thomas "Tommy" Clarke, Jr., age 48, of Northport, Ala., died April 2, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Stewart Vail and Shaun Blackmon officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memory Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Huffman Clarke; daughters, Ashlyn Clarke (Tanner Jones), Anna Clarke and Leah Clarke; sister, Shelia Wilson; parents, Thomas "Tom" G. Clarke, Sr. and Barbara Clarke; in-laws, Eddie and Elaine Huffman; sister-in-law, Kristy Lawson; one niece and two nephews.
Tommy will be remembered as a quick-witted, hardworking family man and friend. He was always known for giving sound advice – like it or not. Tommy loved spending time outdoors and at the campgrounds with family and friends. He spent many years volunteering at local fire departments and doing whatever he could to service his community. He spent the past eleven years working at Hunt Refining Company with a group of men and women who were more like family than coworkers. Although he spent the last year or so of his life fighting a long, hard battle with cancer, he continued to shock us all with his positive attitude and outlook on life. His determination inspired us all and Tommy will be greatly missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 6, 2019
